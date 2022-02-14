Janice A. Lueck, 84, Princeton

May 18, 1937 - February 11, 2022

attachment-Janice Lueck loading...

Janice A. Lueck, age 84 of Princeton, MN, passed away on February 11, 2022, at the Elim Wellspring Health Care Center, Princeton. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, Princeton. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Rev. Steve Tischer will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Princeton Township.

Janice Arlene was born to Raymond and Hazel (Johnson) McBroom on May 18, 1937, in Bogus Brook Township. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1955. Janice married Curtis Lueck on July 27, 1956, at Zion Lutheran Church, and together they raised their family of six children. In 1978, she went to Anoka Technical School and completed nursing courses and obtained her LPN license.

Janice was a woman of many talents. She began to sing and play piano at the age of 12 at Sharon Lutheran Church in Greenbush Township. She served as an organist at Zion Lutheran Church for 45 years and was active in the church circle. Janice was a quilter and seamstress. She was known for her baking and cake decorating, with the kids always having the fanciest birthday cakes around. Janice made several wedding cakes, including

her children’s. She was the Bogus Brook Township board clerk for 17 years.

Janice is survived by her husband, Curtis; children, Dale (Barbara) of Princeton, Jeffrey (Renee) of Princeton, Barbara (Gary) Loch of Becker, Kenneth (Stacy) of Elk River, Donald (Karla) of Princeton, and Patti (Tom) Westling of Princeton; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lenore McBroom; brothers-in-law, Larry (Sue) Lueck and Butch Lueck; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Chester McBroom; brother-in-law, Al Lueck; and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Lueck.