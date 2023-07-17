Janette P. Davis, 79, Princeton

March 12, 1944 - July 13, 2023

Janette Pearl Davis, age 79 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 13, 2023, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with a prayer service at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the Mass on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Princeton.

Janette was born to Elven and Luella (Peterson) Wambolt on March 12, 1944, in Wadena. Janette was a proud graduate of Verndale High School, class of 1962. She married the love of her life, Jerry, in 1964, and together they built a beautiful life filled with love and laughter. Janette was more than just a supportive wife to Jerry; she was his compass, keeping him grounded and on task. Their love story was one of mutual respect, deep affection, and unwavering commitment.

Janette served as the secretary of St. Edward's Catholic Church (now Christ Our Light Catholic Church) in Princeton for over 35 years, retiring in 2010. Her dedication and commitment to her work were admired by all who had the opportunity to work with her.

Janette had a passion for her flower garden, and she took great joy in the simple beauty of nature. Her garden was a haven for birds, which she loved to watch. She was also a gifted cook, often creating new recipes on the fly, much to the delight of her family. Janette was a classy lady who always put others first, never hesitating to be the last in line if it meant helping someone else.

As a mother, she was dedicated to her sons’ hockey teams, her soft-spoken and supportive presence always appreciated at games. As a grandmother, Janette was active, always there to protect and encourage her grandchildren. Janette was the rock of her family, her quiet strength and unwavering love providing a foundation for them to thrive. Janette had a deep love for her family, which was always her first priority.

Janette’s selflessness extended beyond her family to all who knew her. She was the kind of person who always had time to listen, to help, and to support. She had a unique ability to make everyone feel special and valued, and her kindness and generosity left a lasting impact on many lives. In her life, Janette exemplified the values of kindness, generosity, and selflessness. She was a beacon of light and her legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those she touched.

Janette will be deeply missed by her husband, Jerry; sons, Troy Davis of Chanhassen and Todd (Georgina) Davis of South Haven; grandchildren, Jenna (Andrew) Flores de Leon, Kelsey (Chris) Ertz, and Katelyn and Kyle Davis; and great-grandchildren, Zion and Ariana Flores de Leon. She also leaves behind her sister, JoAnne Thurston of Verndale; and brother, Richard Wambolt of Boise, ID.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Julie Wambolt; and daughter-in-law, Wendy.

Janette’s family would like to thank Dr. Trottier and his oncology team as well as AccentCare Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Passing the Bread Food Pantry, 26833 5th St. W, Zimmerman, MN, 55398, or passingthebread.com/donate.