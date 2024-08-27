Janet P. Blum, 74, Cold Spring

September 4, 1949 - August 22, 2024

A Memorial Service will be 5:30 p.m. on August 29, 2024, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring for Janet P. Blum, age 74 who died Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Relatives and friends may begin to gather at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Janet was born on September 4, 1949, in Braham, MN to Donald and Adeline (Lahners) Johnson. She married Clarence Blum on April 7, 1979, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Cold Spring.

Janet worked for many years at Vision Ease Corp. and also Merrill Corp. She loved to read, quilt, crossword puzzle, and mostly spend time with family.

Janet is survived by her husband, Clarence; sons, Bryan (Kristen) Akervik, Steve (Mia) Akervik, Dan Blum; daughter, Nikki (Aaron) Meyer; grandchildren, Allyson, Aubrey, Ashley, Jeremy, David, Macy, Jake, Jack; and great-grandson, Kade.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wayne and Tom Johnson.