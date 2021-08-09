Janet Lee Innes, 77, St. Joseph

October 12, 1943 - August 6, 2021

Janet Lee Innes, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, August 6, 2021, at her home in St. Joseph, MN.

Jan was born October 12, 1943, in Washburn, WI to Martin and Nellie (Sorenson) Anderson. She graduated from Ondossagon High School and then went to X-Ray School in Duluth, MN. She worked as an X-Ray Technician for a few years.

Jan married Robert James Innes at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland, WI on July 15, 1967. Bob and Jan moved to Saxon, WI to the home where they raised their three children. Jan’s dedication to her family was evident as they were blessed by her decision to stay at home and raise their family. In 1998, Bob and Jan moved to Cold Spring, MN, and they provided daycare for three of their grandchildren.

Bob and Jan had a love for each other that was an inspiration to many. People who cared for them often mentioned and admired the true love you could see between Bob and Jan.

Jan loved her family dearly, and her greatest love was spending time with them. She loved cheering on her kids and grandkids at their sporting events, camping with friends and family, going out to eat with her family, baking (especially Christmas cookies), and doing cross stitch. Jan was so proud of her family and loved sharing stories about them.

A Visitation and Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. Friends can visit from 5 to 7 and there will be a Prayer Service at 7 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 20, 2021, at noon, at St Ann’s Catholic Church in Saxon, WI. Visitation will be from 10 am to 11:45 am at the church. Rite of Committal will take place in the Edgewood Cemetery, Gurney, WI following the service.

Jan is survived by her loving husband Robert of 54 years; their three children, Susie Pedrin, Darla Olson (Ron Kwasny), and Tammy (Colin) Botten; grandchildren, Derrick Pedrin, Tyler Botten, Chase Botten, Cayden Botten, Brooke Olson, and Brynn Olson; brothers and sisters in-law, Phillip Tetzner, George Innes, Kaye Innes, Bonnie (Ken) Paskey, Tom (Kathy) Innes, and Marvin Jr. Innes.

Jan is preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law Marvin Innes and mother-in-law Barbara Innes, sisters Lois Haug, Shirley Anderson, Beverly Tetzner and brother, John “Bubbie” Anderson; brothers and sisters in-law, Ole Haug, Roger Anderson, John Innes, Sheila Innes, David Innes and son-in-law, Forrest Olson.

Arrangements being made by Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN for the Cold Spring service and McKevitt-Patrick Funeral Home in Ironwood, MI for the services in Saxon, WI.