Janet J. Wittman, 74, Clearwater

October 25, 1947 - July 16, 2021

Janet J. Wittman, age 74, Clearwater, MN, died on Friday July 16, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Cloud. She was with her favorite dog Sassy on her final day.

Janet was born October 25, 1947 in Minneapolis, MN to Robert and Joyce (Day) Grahm. She married Larry Wittman and had one son Mike. Janet worked as a computer programmer which inspired her son to also pursue an IT career. Janet and Larry decided to move to Phoenix, AZ, to escape the cold Minnesota winters. After Larry passed, she continued to work for the State of Arizona Internal Revenue Service until she retired. After retiring she moved back to Minnesota to be closer to her son.

Janet courageously battled multiple rounds of lung and breast cancer over the years. She always kept an upbeat attitude and was self-sufficient to the end. Janet loved her dogs dearly and ensured they were her priority.

Survivors include her son, Mike; Brother Tom and his wife, Judy; sister, Jo and her husband, Bob and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.