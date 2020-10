Janet H. Kampa, 94, Sartell

January 7, 1926 - October 26, 2020

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Janet H. Kampa, age 94, who passed away peacefully Monday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Janet was born January 7, 1926, in Benton County to Michael & Olivia (Kustermann, Thole) Maurer. She grew up in Sartell and lived in Sauk Rapids most of her life. Janet married Jerome Kampa on June 3, 1947 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. She was a homemaker and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Janet enjoyed gardening, rose gardens, sewing, and crafts.

Janet is survived by her daughters, Jo Ann (Georg) Komzak of St. Albert, Canada, Jennifer (Richard) Rask of Outing, and Judi Kampa of Little Elm, TX; grandchildren, Robert (Jennifer) Rask, Raschel Rask, Rebecca (Jordan) Rankin, and Monique Kampa; and five great grandchildren. Janet was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome in 1998; and seven brothers and one sister.