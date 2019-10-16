Jane Strating, 89, St. Cloud

March 14, 1930 - October 14, 2019

A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud for Jane Strating, 89 of St. Cloud who passed away surrounded by her loving family at the St. Cloud Hospital on Monday, October 14, 2019. Pastor Darin Seaman will officiate and burial will be at Pease Community Cemetery in Pease. Friends and relatives may call from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church in St. Cloud on Saturday morning.

Lou Jane Lofgren Strating was born on March 14, 1930, the second child of Margaret Donalda (Monson) & Axel Lofgren in Bigfork, MN. Due to the untimely death of her mother, Margaret “Maggie” on March 24, 1930, she became the daughter of Ethel (Monson) & Herman Weidendorf. She grew up in Quamba and Mora, graduating from high school in May of 1947. Jane attended River Falls State Teachers College, and graduated from St. Cloud State Teachers College in 1951. She was united in marriage to Gerald “Jerry” Strating on August 3, 1951 at the Mora Methodist Church. Jane taught school in St. Francis, MN, West Junior High in Duluth, Sauk Rapids Junior & Senior High School, and substitute taught many years when her children were growing up. She also was the Secretary Treasurer of the family owned trucking business (St. Cloud-Duluth Truck Line) for 28 years. In 1964 the family moved from Mora to Sauk Rapids, and in 2009 to St. Cloud.

Through the years, Jane was charter President of the Mora Mrs. Jaycees, Regional Vice President, and State Chaplin, volunteer for the American Cancer Society, Cub Scout Leader, Sunday School Teacher, Choir Director of Mora Presbyterian Church, directed the Christmas Pageant at Pease Christian Reformed Church, completed eight years of Bible Study Fellowship, attended Monday night Al Anon over 30 years, and a member of YMCA. The last few years, she taught an Adult Sunday School Class and directed the Chapel Choir at the Tip O’ Texas, Pharr, TX, their winter home. She served as a Deaconess and Elder in the Presbyterian Church.

Jane’s greatest joys in life were the safe return of her husband, Gerald from Korea, birth of her children and adoption of daughter, Ann. She looked upon each day as a gift, and tried to live it to the fullest. Her grandchildren brought great joy to her life, as did singing, and studying God’s word. Jane had many hobbies: doing family histories, crocheting, sewing, knitting, baking, golfing, playing Bridge, and offering a hand of assistance to anyone who was in need. Her chosen career was teaching, she never had a day she did not want to go to work. She dearly loved her students, and they thought highly of her. Jane had an uncanny ability to sense when someone needed a hug, cherry hello, a kick in the ass, or word of encouragement. Her sense of humor was contagious. One of life’s greatest pleasures was entertaining in her home.

Survivors include her sons and daughter, Jerry (Kim) of Hartford, SD, Thomas of St. Cloud, Timothy (Victoria) of St. Cloud, James of Reno, NV and Ann of St. Cloud; sister, Rosemary Soli of Leawood, KS; grandchildren, Brianne Michelau, Garret, Kyle, Lee and Jill Strating, Molly Kuper, Heather Kohl, Brandon Kohl, and Heidi Larson; great grandchildren, Rohnan and Ryker Michelau, Liam and Bennett Kohl, Claire and William Kuper, and Wyatt, Levi and Brooks Strating. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Ethel Weidendorf and Axel and Margaret Lofgren; husband, Gerald; and brother, Jerry Weidendorf.