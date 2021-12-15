Jane Ruether, 89, St. Cloud

April 18, 1932 - December 12, 2021

Private Memorial Services will be held for Jane Ruether, age 89 of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at her home. Entombment of the urn will take place at Assumption Cemetery Columbarium in St. Cloud.

Jane Ruether was born on April 18, 1932 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Andrew and Marguerite (Freudenberg) Schmid. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School and the College of St. Benedict. She worked at Toni Co. and Hamm’s Brewery in St. Paul and taught school at St. Paul’s School in St. Cloud. She married Robert Ruether on June 6, 1955 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud

She is survived by her children, Michael (Julie) of Shoreview, Mary (Paul) Kampa of St. Cloud, Kathleen (Todd) Mattson of Clearwater, Thomas (Holly) of Kimball, and James (Sheri) of Fair Play, SC; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Tom Eickhoff; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert in 2012; daughter, Susan Eickhoff; and three brothers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Poor Claires.