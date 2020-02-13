Jane H. Peterson, 66, St. Cloud

June 12, 1953 - February 11, 2020

Jane H. Peterson passed away peacefully surrounded by her friends and caretakers on February 11, 2020, at the Sterling Heights Group Home in St. Cloud, MN. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Glendorado Lutheran Church in Glendorado Township, MN. Pastor Shari Routh will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Glendorado Lutheran Cemetery following services.

Jane Helen Peterson was born on June 12, 1953, to Clarence and Opal (Alickson) Peterson in St. Cloud. When Jane was born, her parents knew she would be handicapped and would need parents who were caring and patient. Although many doctors said that Jane should be put into a group home at a young age, her parents cared for her at home into their elder years, until they both passed away. Since 2005, Jane has lived in the comfort of friends and housemates at her home at Sterling Heights.

Jane was one of the first three original members of the DAC (Developmental Achievement Center), now renamed Options, in Big Lake, which Jane started working at on August 27, 1979. She worked a variety of jobs both in the community and in the center. She retired on May 2, 2019. Although Jane was mostly non-verbal, she enjoyed being a jokester, spreading laughter, and having a strong faith in God. She was very proud to be a part of a strong church community at Glendorado Lutheran. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Jane is survived by her cousins; housemates, Al, Sarah, and Andy; and many other relatives and friends. She has now joined her adoring parents, Clarence and Opal, in heaven.