Jane A. Goetten, 89, St. Cloud

March 10, 1934 - November 1, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023 at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Upper Church) for Jane A. Goetten, age 89, of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Douglas Liebsch will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. John’s Abbey Cemetery in Collegeville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Friday at the Church.

Jane was born on March 10, 1934 in St. Cloud to Allison “Buster” and Hedwig “Hattie” (Chalk) Goetten. She graduated with a degree in Education. Jane was employed by School Districts in Albany, Melrose and Canada.

The things that made Jane unique were: a special connection, lasting a lifetime, to her girl scout troop; fondness for Central Minnesota lakes; growing red roses; doting over her parents, Buster and Hattie in their later years; and spoiling the grandchildren of others.

She is survived by cousins, Ed (Cathy) Laubach of Richmond, Carole Sandene of Charleston, WV, Gretchen (Ken) Preimesberger of Bloomington; as well as extended family and friends.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Andrew Goetten.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Chateau Waters and the CentraCare and Fresenius Dialysis Teams for all the care given to Jane over the years.