December 1, 1935 - January 8, 2026

Graveside Services with full military honors will be on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 10 AM at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls for James Smith, 90 of St. Cloud who died Thursday, January 8, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

James Joseph Smith was born December 1, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York to Cornelius and Bertha (Petersen) Smith. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1953-1960. His military service took him to Okinawa and Scott’s Air Force Base in Illinois. James was a radio mechanic while serving in the Air Force. James was a lifetime member of United Association of plumbing and pipe fitters industry. He belonged to the Steamfitters’ Local 638 until his retirement in 1991. His steamfitters career brought him to Canada and Michigan for several years.James married Visitacion Alvarez Johnson on April 6, 2001 in Foley, Minnesota. James and Vis were married for 21 years up until her death in 2022. James and Vis enjoyed many fun outings together such as fishing, trips to the casino, visiting different churches in the area and trips to his wife’s homeland in the Philippines.

James is preceded in death by his parents, sister Ann, and his wife Visitacion.