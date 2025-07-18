July 22, 1959 – July 17, 2025

Daniel Funeral Home Daniel Funeral Home loading...

James Richard Negen (65) was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He passed away July 17,2025, at his home near Rice, MN after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, MN at 11 AM on Tuesday July 22, 2025, with burial in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Monday July 21, 2025, at the gathering space of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, MN with parish prayers at 7 PM. Tuesday July 22 visitation will continue from 10-11 AM at the church gathering space.

Jim was born July 22, 1959 in Mankato, MN to Bette (Smith) and Gilbert Negen. He graduated from Renville High School in 1977, attended and graduated from Willmar Community College in 1979, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications from St. Cloud State University in 1982.

While attending St. Cloud State University, he met and soon married the love of his life, Audrey (Moorman) on May 14, 1983. They have two sons, who were both born on the same date – March 19th – four years apart. Brandon lives in Minneapolis with his wife Christina, and daughter Claire. Christopher lives in Rice with his wife Kieshia, and son Leo.

Jim spent most of his working career in the publishing industry. He was the managing editor and publisher for several newspapers in Minnesota. In 1994 Jim and his family moved to Bellevue Nebraska where he was President of the Suburban Newspaper Group in Omaha, before eventually starting his own publishing and media company in Bellevue Nebraska. In 2006, he and his family moved back to Minnesota. After working for a couple of companies in St. Cloud, Jim started his second company in 2010; A consulting firm with clients across the U.S. in publishing, software, marine product manufacturing, advertising agencies, printing, and live events. His work allowed him to travel internationally to Taiwan and extensively in the U.S. Jim enjoyed his work and the many different people and places he experienced.

Jim thoroughly enjoyed traveling with his wife and children, having visited many of America’s greatest cities & natural wonders. Two favorite, frequent destinations were Sanibel Island, FL and Bluefin Bay in Tofte, MN. Jim liked to keep busy and had many hobbies and interests including hiking, biking, woodworking, fishing, reading, and outdoor work on the couple’s beautiful wooded property. Beyond the biking, his favorite hobby was caring for his backyard chickens. While he and Audrey liked eggs, and supplied their children with many, Jim liked being able to give eggs to neighbors and other friends as well as occasionally to the Salvation Army Food Shelf.

A member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, Jim was active in the parish over the years including as a member of the pastoral council, capital campaign committee, social justice concerns committee, stewardship committee and as an usher. He brought communion to home-bound members of the parish, and also volunteered at the Catholic Charities Food Shelf. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5276 and member of the 4th Degree Council 530. In 2018, Jim was fortunate to do a mission trip through Friends of San Lucas, to San Lucas, Guatemala. His time in Guatemala was very meaningful. He held many fond memories of the people and the work at the mission. Jim hoped people would remember him for his easy smile, and desire to bring smiles and laughter to people’s faces whenever he could.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Bette Negen, as well as father-in-law Jerome Moorman and mother-in-law Dorothy (Kemper). He is survived by wife Audrey, son Brandon and wife Christina (DiMeo), and granddaughter Claire, son Christopher and his wife Kieshia (Trisko), and grandson Leo, brothers Dale (and Joan) Negen, of Renville, Galen (and LuAnn) Negen, of Sacred Heart, and sister, Anita Leslie, of Benson as well as nieces, nephews and many in-laws.

The family would like to thank Dr. Hilary Ufearo, his caring staff, the nurses, the staff at the Coborn’s Cancer Center Infusion Department and CentraCare Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. Memorial funds will be donated in Jim’s name to Stoves For Guatemala, one of the organizations Jim became connected with during his mission trip.