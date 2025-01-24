James “Marty” M. Toole, 68, Sartell

September 9, 1956 - January 21, 2025

James Martin "Marty" Toole, beloved husband, father, papa, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 21, 2025 at the age of 68. A man of deep faith and unwavering love for his family, Marty left a legacy of kindness, devotion, and passion for the simple joys of life.

Born on September 9, 1956, Marty grew up in Monticello, Florida. He joined the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17 and proudly served his country for 20 years, demonstrating courage, commitment, and a deep sense of duty. His time in the Marines shaped his character, instilling in him the values of discipline, loyalty, and perseverance that he carried with him throughout his life. After retiring from the Marine Corps, Marty went on to receive his PhD in Organization and Management. During his second career he was a college professor and also worked in Human Resources for different agencies within the federal government.

Hunting and golf were a couple of Marty’s favorite pastimes but his greatest passion was fishing. Marty loved teaching his children, grandchildren, and all their friends the beauties of fishing. Marty’s legacy goes far beyond his ability to reel in fish when no one else was getting a bite. Marty’s love for the water impacted hundreds of people by being a boat captain of the Sabre Storm Fishing Team encouraging young anglers, delivering fish to family and friends, and sharing many life lessons while casting their lines. Being on the water (fresh or frozen) was truly Marty’s sanctuary, a place of deep connection with God. Whether it was a quiet day on the lake or reeling in the catch of a lifetime, Marty found solace and great joy while sharing these moments with those he loved.

God and family were the cornerstones of Marty's life. His faith guided him through life's challenges and triumphs, and he was a source of wisdom, strength, and encouragement. He was an active member of Hope Covenant Church where he shared meaningful relationships with so many people. Marty's infectious laughter, warm smile, and generous heart touched the lives of many. He was always ready to share a story, lend a helping hand, or enjoy the company of family and friends. His legacy lives on in the memories and love he shared with those around him.

He is survived by his wife Julie of Sartell; daughter Amanda (Nick) Skajewski of Sauk Rapids, MN; son Jordan (Ashley) Toole of Clinton, Iowa; daughter-in-law Megan Johns of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren Parker, Kinslee, Brea and Sawyer Skajewski and Ragnar and Ryver Johns; sisters Jeanie Henson of Navarre, FL; Betty Sue Toole of Crawfordville, FL; brother Ronnie Toole of Lake City, FL, step-sisters Mary Jo (Morris) Duncan of Havana, FL and Diane Key of Monticello, FL.

He is preceded in death by his son Scott Toole, father Jesse Toole; mother Margie Fountain; sisters Catherine Curry and Cindy Oliver.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, January 27, 2025 at Hope Covenant Church, 336 4th Ave S., St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., with the celebration service beginning at 11:00 am. Lunch will follow. The service will also be live streamed on the Hope Covenant YouTube page and Hope Covenant Church Facebook page. Interment will be at 3:00 pm at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sabre Storm Fishing Team, PO Box 1160, Sartell, MN 56377 or on the team’s website at Sabrestormfishing.com.

Rest easy, Marty. May you find calm waters and eternal peace in the arms of Jesus.