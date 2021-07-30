James Lawrence “Jim” Terhaar, 92, Cold Spring

August 28, 1928 - July 29, 2021

James Lawrence “Jim” Terhaar was born on 8/28/1928 in the little town of Genola, MN. He lived in St. Cloud until the age of 8 when he moved to Cold Spring with his parents, Nicholas and Amanda, and his 9 siblings. Jim and his loving wife of 64 years, Mary, who also was born in Cold Spring, raised five children and remained in their home of 58 years until a brief stay within Assumption Community. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 7/29/2021 at the age of 92--one month shy of his 93rd birthday.

Jim attended St. Boniface schools where he excelled in sports, music, and theater. He led his team to state tournament appearances in football and basketball; he was cast in the lead role in operettas. His love of music was deeply rooted in his family. They regularly sang together at home, led by his father, Nick, who was a founding member of the Cold Spring Area Maennerchor. Jim started singing with them at the age of 17 and continued to do so for over 60 years.

After high school graduation in June of 1946, he attended St. John’s University (his dad’s alma mater) until entering the U.S. Army in February of 1947 where he served as a Sergeant for 18 months. Honorably discharged in 1948, Jim returned to St. John’s and then worked with his father in the State Bank of Cold Spring. After his father’s death in 1953, he began working at The Cold Spring Granite Company as a salesman until his retirement in 1993.

His retirement years were spent doing the things he loved: golfing, singing, gardening, spending time in nature and, most importantly, being with family. He was a founding member of the Rich-Spring Golf Club where he golfed regularly. He continued to sing in the Maennerchor, he grew a large garden every summer, and he spent several years wintering with Mary in Arizona. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and extended family, and he helped host the annual “Terhaar Open” golf tournament for over 30 years. He was a gregarious, fun-loving man who embraced life and connection with others.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years Mary (Peters) Terhaar; children: Joseph (Kathy Wolf), Stephen (Patricia McGee), Susan (Butch Nelson), David (Cheryl Thielman), and Jean (Randy Pauly). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Jeanette Mischke Andrews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Hortense, Dolores, Mary Louise, Fred, Doraine, Jerome, Claire Ann and Richard.

Jim’s family would like to thank the Cold Spring Assumption Care Community, St. Croix Hospice Care, and SPOT Rehabilitation and Home Care for their loving care and kindness. He meant the world to us.