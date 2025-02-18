James Joseph John Brick, 87, Paynesville

July 24, 1937 - February 15, 2025

James Joseph John Brick entered into his heavenly home, February 15, 2025, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family, at the Paynesville Health Care Center.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry, MN. The Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20, 2025, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass on Friday, all at the church at Lake Henry. St. Joseph’s Society will pray the rosary at 3:45 P.M. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home.

Jim was born July 24, 1937, to Othmar and Ella (Lenz) Brick on the farm in Lake Henry Township where he was raised. He attended school at District 131 in Lake Henry and graduated from Paynesville High school with the Class of 1955. Jim developed a strong work ethic while working on the family farm which he passed down to his children. He operated the farm with his brother Ralph until Ralph’s death, and then he continued on with the help of his family.

He was united in marriage to Suzanne Hein on January 3, 1972, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. This union was blessed with four children: Maria, Kathryn, James and Andrew. In his younger years, he was an avid softball player and enjoyed bowling in Paynesville and Melrose. His Catholic faith was very important to him. He was a lifelong member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church where he served as an usher, a mass server and on the parish council. He prayed the rosary daily and was one of the original adorers when Eucharistic Adoration began at St. Louis Catholic Church. He continued his twice weekly schedule until 2024. After retiring from farming, he worked at Master Mark Plastics in Paynesville.

In his later years he enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, and researching history and genealogy on the computer. He was well known for his knowledge of local and family history.

He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and St. Joseph’s Society.

He is survived by his wife, Sue; his children, Maria (David) Simon of Rockville, Katie (Brady) Hermel of Onamia, Jamey (Angie) Brick of Lake Henry, and Andrew (Meg) Brick of Paynesville. He was a proud Papa to Owen, Sam, Vanessa, Ella, Maggie, Paige, and William. He is also survived by sister-in-law Gloria Brick and Pat Hein and brothers-in-law Dale Barnum and John Hein. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives, his good friends Charles Spanier and Donnie Lieser as well as other friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Eugene (Edna), Harold, Ralph, Ramona (Alex) Hylla, Marilyn (Marcel) Golembeski, Marjorie Barnum, Ruth Trageser, and an infant sister. He was also preceded by brothers-in-law Tom Hein, and parents-in-law, sister-in-law Shirley Barnum and niece Sherri Rohlf.

Our family extends our heartfelt gratitude for the kind and compassionate staff at Paynesville Health Care Center for the excellent care extended to him during his stay there. He was so well taken care of that we didn’t need to worry. He enjoyed all the staff and the many activities and was especially proud of the miles he put on the exercise bike.

In-lieu-of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Margaret’s Church in Lake Henry, Poor Claires Monastery in Sauk Rapids, or the Lake Henry Fire Department.