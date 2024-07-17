James “Jim” T. Plombon, 89, Sartell

August 24, 1934 - July 15, 2024

Celebration of Life will be at a later date for James “Jim” Plombon, age 89, who passed away Monday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Jim was born August 24, 1934 in Le Sauk Township to Frank and Lena (Behrendt) Plombon. He married Kathleen Spaeth on September 3, 1955 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Jim worked as a Paper Tech at St. Regis Paper Mill in Sartell for 40 years, retiring in 1996. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, cutting wood, spending time on the river, and spending time with others. Jim was fun loving and had a great sense of humor.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kathy of Sartell; sons and daughters, Ken (Robbie) Plombon of Rice, Kaye (Steve) Heins of Sartell, J. Ted (Kim) Plombon of Loveland, CO, Richard (Kim) Plombon of Sartell, and Janet (Pat) Zeleny of St. Michael; siblings, Irene Stone of South Carolina, Roger (Gloria) Plombon of St. Cloud, and Marlene (Larry) Masker of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Hayli, Mollie, Kaitlin, Brooke, Bri, Paul, Jayme, Nikki, Nina, and Nessa; and 21 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Rose, Tom, Dorothy, Donna, Clara, Frank, Margaret, Theresa, and Edward.

A special thanks and memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.