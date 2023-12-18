James “Jim” J. Nierengarten, 96, Sauk Rapids

March 1, 1927 - December 16, 2023

attachment-James Nierengarten loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for James “Jim” J. Nierengarten, age 96, of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Jim Nierengarten was born on March 1, 1927 in Sauk Rapids to Peter and Mary (Collignon) Nierengarten. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Jim married Marge (Scheierl) Nierengarten on September 15, 1962 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. He owned and operated a private practice as an accountant. James later owned and operated Stearns County Abstract until 1989 when he retired. Jim had a strong faith and was a life long member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Jim was a hard worker and was well respected with his business. He enjoyed playing cards, reading, and staying up to date on current events. He will be remembered for his humble and soft-spoken nature, quick wit, and intelligence. Above all, Jim cherished the time he spent with his family. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years Marge; children, Melanie (Bob) Walz of Cold Spring, David Nierengarten of St. Cloud, Brenda (Jim) Dingmann of St. Cloud, and Rick Nierengarten of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Karlee (Ryan) Olson, Ellie (Will) DuPont, Jennifer (Raul) Garza, and Mikaela Dingmann; four great-grandsons; sister, Jean Anderson; sister-in-law Mary Nierengarten, and many nieces, nephews, friends, and family. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Philip, John, Margaret Justin, Arthur, William, Carl, Peter, Walter, Clara Goenner, Lawrence, and Laura.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart Bell Tower Fund or Cathedral High School.