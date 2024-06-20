James “Jim” J. Bromenschenkel, 85, St. Cloud

July 28, 1938 - June 18, 2024

attachment-James Bromenschenkel loading...

Family will be having private services for James “Jim” J. Bromenschenkel, 85, who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Jim was born July 28, 1938 in St. Cloud as the 6th out of 8 children to Leo and Bertha (Tauber) Bromenschenkel. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1956. After graduation, he proudly served his country as a part of the United States Navy. Jim married Shirley Mischke on July 9, 1964, in St. Cloud Minnesota. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for most of his life for I.U.O.E. and owned Bromy’s Storage and Excavating. Jim was a member of the St. Cloud “Pantowners” Car Club, Sauk Rapids Sportsman Club, Horn and Hame Club, Sauk Rapids Legion Post 254, and the East Side VFW Post 4847. He enjoyed working on old cars, participating in parades with his team of horses, going to auctions, buying antiques, restoring antique tractors, tinkering in his shop, and deer hunting. Jim was a person who knew how to work hard and play hard.

Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley of St. Cloud; son, Brad (Melissa) of Dayton; grandchildren, Zach (Brooke), Aaron (Lilli), Haley, and their mother Sandy; many nieces and nephews; and many special friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian in 1985; siblings, Lorraine (Jim) Hill, Theresa (Gilbert) Stock, Clarence Bromenschenkel, Ray (Karen) Bromenschenkel, Leo Bromenschenkel, Mary Bromenschenkel, and Patricia (Joseph) Rupar.