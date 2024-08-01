James (Jim) Culligan, 91, Cold Spring

June 9, 1933 - July 30, 2024

Jim was born on June 9,1933 in Liverpool, England to James and Violet (Cummins) Culligan. He passed away at home from natural causes on July 30, 2024. When Jim was 5 his father moved the family to Glascow, Scotland where Jim grew up and attended school. Upon finishing high school, Jim was drafted into the British Royal Air Force. After serving his time in the RAF, he decided he wanted a new adventure, so he immigrated to the USA via Canada. He immediately began preparing to become a US citizen. He has always been proud of that citizenship. He spent most of his adult career in the wine business.

He was a born salesman, so he became very successful in that industry. In 1979 he met a lovely lady, Lela, and they were married in 1980. They have spent a wonderful 44 years together. They were able to travel a great deal. Lela often quotes from an old song, "We've been a lot of places and seen a lot of faces. We've crossed a lot bridges and even burned a few." Even though Jim was born in England, he is 200% Irish and is so very, very proud of his ancestry. His home is filled with Irish mementos of every shape and kind. He could entertain you for hours singing his favorite Irish songs.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his sister June Winstein and son Doug Linam. He is survived by his loving wife Lela, and children Al Culligan, Lurana (Lyle) Culligan, Karen (Carl) Wenner, Janet Spearing and Debbie (Greg) Hardwick. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life for James at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 (halfway to St Patrick's Day) at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. A gathering of relatives and friends will start at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jim's name to Moment's Hospice Foundation, St Cloud, MN or to a charity of your choice.