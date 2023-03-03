James G. Herding, 91, Long Prairie

February 1, 1932 - March 1, 2023

attachment-James Herding loading...

James G. Herding, 91, of Long Prairie passed away at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. The Rev. Noah Wehrspann will officiate and burial will be at a later date in the church cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 AM Tuesday morning at the church in Long Prairie. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes Stein Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements.

James Gregory Herding was born on February 1, 1932 in Hankinson, North Dakota to Hubert and Rose (Faust) Herding. He married Arlene Muehler on November 27, 1955 in Hankinson. Jim farmed in Hankinson and Fergus Falls, MN before moving to Long Prairie. He was employed by Long Prairie Packing Company until retiring. In retirement Jim enjoyed spending time with Arlene and his family at their cabin on Ottertail Lake near Fergus Falls, fishing and searching for a good deal at local garage sales. He enjoyed hunting for deer and pheasants in both North and South Dakota. Jim especially appreciated Arlene’s baking and cooking skills.

Jim is survived by his sons; Michael, Jamie (Pamela), and Rick (Donna) all of Long Prairie his sister Bernadine Muehler of Wahpeton, ND, eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Arlene on June 3, 2022 and three brothers and four sisters.