James C. Muenchow, 97, Long Prairie

June 11, 1925 - August 8, 2022

attachment-James Muenchow loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Thursday, August 11, 2022 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie for James C. Muenchow, age 97, of Long Prairie who passed away on Monday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Rev. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Long Prairie. St. Mary’s Catholic Women will pray the rosary at 9:30 AM and visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

James Charles Muenchow was born June 11, 1925 in Burnhamville Township, Todd County, Minnesota, the son of Ernest and Veronica (Luke) Muenchow. He grew up in Burnhamville Township and attended St Mary’s Grade School in Long Prairie then Burtrum High School. He served in the US Navy from 1943 to 1945. Upon his return he began what became a life-long career as a pressman with Hart Press. He married Ellene Larson on November 11, 1946 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. They made their home in Long Prairie where they raised their three children.

Jim loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed trap shooting and was on his company’s bowling league. He was an avid Twins fan. As a proud WWII Veteran, he remained active in the American Legion. Jim was a devout Catholic who continually found ways to serve in his church. Having had a career with Hart Press for over 45 years, Jim retired. After a short time, he continued to demonstrate his dedication and work ethic by returning to Hart Press as a Courier Truck Driver. Family was always important to him. Staying in touch with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was important. He was especially proud the fact that he had a great-great- grandchild.

Jim is survived by his son Mark (Nancy) of Melrose; Daughter Cheryl (Mike) Ambrosius of Long Prairie; Daughter-in-law Lisa Muenchow of Motley; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Jim was preceded in death by, his parents; wife Ellene; son Bryan; sisters, Darlene Petron and Judy Bardeaux and brother Robert Muenchow.