James C. “Jim” Jacobs, 92, St. Augusta

September 19, 1930 - November 13, 2022

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta, for James C. “Jim” Jacobs, age 92, of St. Augusta who passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Eberhard Schefers will officiate. Entombment of the urn will take place at the Parish Cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will take place after 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the Parish Center in St. Augusta.

Jim was born on September 19, 1930 to Fred and Claudia (Ruehle) Jacobs. He served honorably in the United States Air Force. Jim married Carol Kosel on June 15, 1954 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Carol and Jim raised their nine children in St. Augusta. He was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church and Operating Engineers Local #49.

Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, wood carving, flying model airplanes. Jim loved the time spent with his family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Kevin (Karen Benner) of Walker, Karen (Tim) Hoeschen of Sartell, Kim (Bruce) Ferkinhoff of St. Cloud, Kathy (Patrick) Murn of Ely, Keith (Stacy Klaphake) of St. Augusta, Kelly (Joyce) of Phonenix, AZ, Kurt (Shirleen) of Post Falls, ID, Karl (Jeannie) of St. Cloud, and Karolyn (Randy Lacey) Jacobs of Lake Elmo; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; special friend, Dee Kiffmeyer; and nieces, nephews and extended family.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol in 2011; grandson, Zachary Wangen; siblings, Audrey (Killian) Spieker, Eleanor (Vern) Kuhl, MaryAnn (Pat) Fleming, twin brother, Fred (Gloria) Jacobs, Yvonne Jacobs, Daniel Jacobs, and Georgina Jacobs.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Quiet Oaks Hospice House and Benedict Court for all the care given to Jim during his stay.