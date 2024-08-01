James Arnold (Jim) Baker, 87, St. Cloud

October 15, 1936 - July 30, 2024

James Arnold (Jim) Baker was born at home on October 15, 1936, in Minneapolis, and passed away at home in St. Cloud, Minnesota on July 30, 2024, at the age of 87. His parents were John (Jack) Hanson Baker and Agnes Rita Baker (Olson). He was united in marriage to Mary Joan DeZiel on September 5, 1959, at St. Joseph’s Parish in Waite Park, Minnesota. He always said, “I have lived the most wonderful life I could have imagined”.

Jim graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1954 and joined the United States Marine Corps. After his discharge, he attended St. Cloud State College and received a BS Degree in American Literature, and a minor in Mathematics, in 1961. He taught school for a time in Plainview, MN and later worked in Northfield, St. Paul, and St. Cloud, MN. In 1975 Jim and Mary Jo opened Baker’s Craft and Hobby, which he would tell you they owned for 26 years, 3 months, and 2 ½ days. Over the years, the whole family worked at the store at various times, creating a sense of family and responsibility that helped shape our lives while we eventually found our own paths.

Jim was a volunteer firefighter, scout leader, bell ringer, church choir member, and for many years helped out with Catholic Charities, Toys for Tots and many other organizations.

Jim was a lifelong member of the St. Cloud Moose Lodge #1400 and held virtually all of the officer positions at the lodge. He served as Deputy Supreme Governor of Minnesota and achieved the Pilgrim Degree of Merit, the highest honor in the Moose Organization. He was also a member of the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428, and the Valhalla Detachment of the Marine Corps League #171.

He loved canoe trips, camping and paddling all over Minnesota, Quetico, and on the Missouri River. He even tried winter camping a couple of times. Jim and Mary Jo owned a number of sailboats over the years, and Jim and a friend once sailed from Bayfield, Wisconsin to Melbourne, Florida on an epic two-and-a-half-month trip. In retirement, Jim and Mary Jo spent most of their summers at the boat on Leech Lake, where they made many friends and many memories. It was like a second home for the entire family, and we all loved being on “Island Time” whenever we could get up there.

Jim suffered two strokes over the years. After his last stroke, he surprised everyone by graduating from rehab and coming back home. He started attending the Adult Day Activity Center at the St. Cloud V.A. Hospital, a couple of times per week, and loved helping others there with small tasks and by singing ALL THE TIME, especially “My Way” by Frank Sinatra. He played piano, guitar, and also played a mean harmonica and never missed a note. Jim’s whole life was an embodiment of learning, adventure, volunteerism, and maintaining a positive attitude that rubbed off on his children and the people around him.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Agnes; parents-in-law, Everett (Shorty) and Henrietta (Heinie) DeZiel; sister, Elaine (Mitchell) Rossmeisl; brother, John Baker.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Jo; children, Mark (Jean) of Duluth, Brian (Diane) of Antioch, IL, Beth (Mark Wilde) of St. Cloud and Sheila (Mark Thielman) of Brooklyn Park; grandchildren, Jessica (Ian) Baker Funk, Barrett Baker, Sean Thielman, Rebecca Thielman, Joel Thielman, Dylan Baker, and Jack Baker; great-grandchildren, Izabella and Zoey Baker; sisters, Karen (Tom) Filla and Barbara Hamilton; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Entombment, with full military honors, will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The Moose Lodge #1400 Prayer Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Jim’s family would like to extend special thanks to the Veteran’s Administration and their home care team, the caregivers from Arise, St. Croix Hospice, and our very helpful and thoughtful neighbors.

Memorials are preferred to Catholic Charities of St. Cloud.