James A. Schlangen, 87, Rice

May 22, 1937 - May 14, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, May 23, 2025 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for James “Jim” A. Schlangen, age 87, of Rice who passed away on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services at the church in Rice. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Jim was born on May 22, 1937 in Minneapolis to Jacob and Mary E. (Strietz) Schlangen. He married Mary Ann Gottwalt on January 21, 1961 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. They lived in St. Cloud until 1967 when they moved to the Rice area. He was a carpenter and raised chickens for Golden Plump for 39 years before retiring in 2007. Jim was very involved in his community, was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus, an usher and a mass server. Jim also enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his family especially attending baseball games, woodworking, and putzing around. He was a talented craftsman who was generous, caring, patient, kind and had a great sense of humor.

Jim is survived by his sons, Thomas (Amy) of Brooklyn, WI, and Patrick (Colleen) of Lewiston, ID; daughter-in-law, Sharon Schlangen (Rod Gapinski) of Rice; sisters, Bernice Herman of Danville, IL, Mae Nielsen of St. Cloud, Louise Mayer of California; grandchildren, Paul (Stephanie), Brian (Jasmin), Emily (Dhan), Jake (Monet), Jessica (Adam), Ashley, Katie, P.J.; great grandchildren, Ben, Freddie, Wally, Marley, Emma, Vienna, Emmett, Blaine, Wilder, A.J. and Maximilion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann on February 29, 2024; son, Wayne D. Schlangen on June 18, 2010; brother, Donald; sisters, Faith Rosales, Rosalie Wlaznak, Ruth McCardle and Mildred Pritchet.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House and CentraCare Home Health and Hospice.