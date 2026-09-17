Richmond — Jacob "Jake" John Sandgren, 37, of Richmond, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Jake grew up with a deep love for music, spending many hours playing the guitar and singing oldies, including Johnny Cash, Ozzy, and Bob Marley. He loved taking his girls on adventures, cooking over the campfire, and spending time at the lake with family. Jake earned his GED and completed a welding degree at SCTCC. He worked as a welder and a drafter for many years and loved his time "putting the puzzle together."

Jake's proudest moment in his life was welcoming his two daughters, Aria June and Aurora May. His girls were the light of his life and his biggest moments of joy. He poured his whole heart into fatherhood and was determined to give his girls a foundation of unconditional love and joyful memories.

Jake loved his time at the lake but had a true passion for music. He enjoyed listening to music, playing music and jamming out with his friends or his mom.

Survivors include his mother, Marylou Mellies; father and stepmother, John and Mary Sandgren; his two children, Aria and Aurora Sandgren; sisters, Jessica (Tom) Glieden and Jenna (Tim) Haugo; nephew Owen; nieces Izzy, Ella, Olivia, Gracie and Caroline; special friend Caroline Wadman; and many loving extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.

Arrangements are being handled by Wenner Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Jacob J. Sandgren obituary