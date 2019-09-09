Jacob R. Paulson, 27, Sartell

December 1, 1991 - September 5, 2019

A Celebration of Life will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Jacob R. Paulson, age 27, of Sartell who passed away on September 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the St. Cloud Hospital. A special time to share memories will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Jacob was born on December 1, 1991 in St. Paul. He was employed as a CNC Operator for Cold Spring Granite for the past three years. Jacob loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed playing the guitar in his band and his dog, Argos. Spending time with his family he loved most of all. Jacob was a selfless, loyal and honest person. He was a talker who had a never-ending story to tell.

Jacob is survived by his parents, Russell and Amy (O’Leary) Paulson of Long Prairie; brothers and sister, Taylor (Julie) Paulson of Sartell, Nicholas (Kristen) Paulson of St. Cloud, Spring (Don) Luu of Apple Valley and Anthony (Christina) Smith of Cambridge; Grandfather, Arthur Paulson of Minneapolis; and nephews, Logan and Elijah Smith. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Ardell Paulson and Donna Eisel.