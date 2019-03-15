Jacob “Jake” Froehle, 40, Cold Spring

November 27, 1978 - March 13, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Jacob “Jake” Froehle age 40, who died Wednesday evening at HCMC surrounded by his loving family. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Parish Prayers will be at 3:45 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday afternoon after 1:00 p.m. in the church narthex.

Jake was born on November 27, 1978, the son of Richard and Eileen (Sullivan) Froehle. He grew up in Cold Spring and graduated from Rocori High School and St. John’s University. Jake excelled at everything he did from an early age. His friends said he was the “best” at everything he did whether it was sports, art or school. Jake battled Crohn’s and a liver disease throughout most of his life, but most would have never known because of his happy and positive disposition. He made an indelible mark on the hearts of those he touched. Jake studied abroad in China and had many world travels and adventures. He was a gifted behavioral therapist and positively impacted countless lives throughout his career. Jake spent 8 years at the Minnesota Autism Center and prior to that worked in several group homes. He was also a talented artist and loved to work with wood and make jewelry. Jake’s ability to relate and connect with children was amazing whether it was through singing, laughing, being silly or putting himself in the child’s shoes. He was a beautiful spirit with a wonderful sense of humor and an unbelievably positive attitude. Jake’s kind soul was loved by many and will forever be missed.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Eileen; brother, Luke (Carla); nephew and niece; Bishop and Nora; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorials are preferred to the family in lieu of flowers.