Big Changes to Mega Millions Lottery in 2025

OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON (WJON News) -- The Mega Millions lottery game is making some big changes in April, including the cost to buy a ticket.

Mega Millions has produced a record six jackpot wins exceeding $1 billion.

Among the enhancements, players will benefit from:

Improved odds to win the jackpot

Bigger jackpots more frequently

Larger starting jackpots

Faster growing jackpots

A built-in multiplier on every play, automatically improving every non-jackpot win by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X or 10X – up to $10 million for matching the five white balls

No breakeven prizes, meaning when a player wins, they’ll always win more than the cost of the ticket

When the new game launches next April, tickets will cost $5 per play. This is the game’s second price adjustment since the first ticket was sold more than 20 years ago and the first change since the current game matrix was adopted in 2017.

Mega Millions is a national game with tickets sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

