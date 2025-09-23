May 2, 1935 – September 19, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater, MN. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Paul’s Parish cemetery in Sauk Centre, MN. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater, MN. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

Visitation will continue one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday at the church.

At long last, God has taken John P. (Jack) Weber to see his beloved wife Shirley, in the early morning of September 19, 2025. He fulfilled his long time dream of walking again with her and their dog Sadie in Heaven.

Jack and Shirley’s love story started in St. Paul, where he was born May 2, 1935 to Lee and Leona (Frederick) Weber. They were married at St. Stanislaus Church on July 14, 1956, while he was a Radar Technician on a Lockheed Super Constellation for the US Air Force. They lived in Cape Cod, St. Paul, South Haven, and Clearwater before his final resting place in Sauk Centre on September the 24, 2025.

Jack was a wonderfully unique man, a teller of tales, a spinner of yarn with a great memory for things most other people would just forget. All of his civilian career he was with Northern States Power (NSP) starting out as a ditch digger in the Under Ground Electric Department working his way up to Shift Supervisor for SHERCO NSP/XCEL Energy. He retired at 55 in 1990.

The founding member of R.O.M.E.O.S -Retired Old Men Eating Out. He was always eager to get together for tea and good conversation or an after-church breakfast. His whip smart intelligence powered a quick wit and a snappy comeback that made him a capable conversationalist with the all the guys at NSP lunches, Train Nerds, or the Friday Grumpy’s at the Estates.

Jack appreciated so many aspects of life, especially collecting memories by reading, working outside, traveling, and working with his hands. Among them was painting rocks, woodworking, or his esteemed HO scale model railroad.

He was kind, caring, crafty, and eager to drag his family, “at times kicking and screaming”, into any of his visions of splendor for the best life for him and his children, Pam Matthews (Terry), Stephanie Kline (Chris), Anita McGowan (Wally Thran), John Weber (Amy), and Gwen Kosel (Michael Lange).

Jack’s spirit will be remembered and cherished by all that knew him for decades to come. Especially his sister Carol Savino Lindell, and those that called him Grandpa, “Old Man”, and Pop; Jordan Murphy (Brian), Jenelle Johnson (Brandon), Nikki McGowan, Kelsey McGowan, Logan Julson, Olivia Kosel (Spouse), and Declan Audrey Kosel. And several great-grandchildren that as he got older and with less hearing were more often “seen and than heard.”

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Shirley Weber, his son David Weber, and his grandson Steven Kline.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to all that cared for Jack, including the staff of the VA Hospice Center, Centre Care Hospice, and Home Instead.