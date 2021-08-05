J. Philip Knapp, 80, Princeton

May 17, 1941 - August 3, 2021

J. Philip Knapp, age 80, formerly of Princeton, passed away on August 3rd, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents (Willard and Vera) and son (Johnny). As a beloved husband, brother, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susan of Maple Grove; son, Mark (Kari) of Excelsior; grandchildren, Bjorn, Johannes, and Torsten; siblings, Judy Jacobson of St. Pete Beach, FL, Robert (Joyce) of Moorhead, and Charles (Angela) of Fargo, ND; and many relatives and friends.

He took immense pride building two generations of family through adoption. Phil established Knapp’s Tax & Accounting in 1968 and assisted 100s of clients across the country for over 50 years. In addition to practicing accounting, he taught business at Cambridge High School and served as Chairman of Trinity Memorial Fund at Trinity Lutheran Church for many years.

Phil was an accomplished Eagle Scout and outdoorsman who could light up rooms using wit and humor. He enjoyed cheering for the MN Vikings and was a season ticket holder for over 50 years. Phil also enjoyed travel and took advantage of his exceptional emotional intelligence to make countless friends across borders and cultures.

Funeral service is Thursday, August 12th, at 12:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation one hour prior at the church. Masks encouraged. Interment at Oak Knoll Cemetery. Flowers and memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church at www.trinity-princeton.org.