J. Nick Demuth, 91, St. Cloud

January 29, 1933 - October 26, 2024

J. Nick Demuth, age 91 of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2024. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am Saturday, November 2, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN. The visitation will begin one hour prior at the church. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Jarvis Nick was born on January 29, 1933, in Hatfield, MN, Pipestone County to H. Gladys (Aust) and Nick E. Demuth. He revered his family, faith, and honored education. Nick graduated from Crosier Seminary High School and continued his seminary studies in Pennsylvania to be a missionary to Africa.

In 1957, he was drafted into the Army and served for two years. After his service, he started dairy farming with his dad. He attended St. Cloud State University, earning a BS, MS and specialist degree in Education and School Administration. He served 32 years at the ROCORI School District in Cold Spring, MN as an Elementary Director, and Administrator of Curriculum Development and Program Design. Nick had a tremendous impact on the consolidation of the three cities of Rockville, Cold Spring and Richmond including the closing of 23 rural schools. Nick retired in 1993.

Following his retirement, he spent four years as a Principal at St. John's Catholic School and St. Andrew's School in Meire Grove and Greenwald, MN. He wrote his life story in a book titled, My Journey Through the Rhythm of Life.

J. Nick married Frances Didier of West Union, MN on September 10, 1960. They had five children, as well as fostering 55 more. Nick's wife, Frances, passed away on May 1, 1997. He married Corrine Faber on September 11, 1998, and together they pursued the love of travel and adventure, traveling to 13 international destinations. They enjoyed many activities and dancing at the senior resorts. Nick and Corrine spent the winter months in Mesa, AZ where Nick volunteered for 10 years at Sunshine Children's Home. He also served homeless and disabled veterans at St. Vincent De Paul Center. Nick enjoyed serving on the Richmond Knights of Columbus, 4-H Board of Stearns County, Racing Homer Pigeon Club, the Polka Lovers Club, MN State American Lung Association and was honored as President of Central MN Elementary Principals for one year. He was an ambitious gardener and hobby farmer.

J. Nick is survived by, Corrine Faber; his five children, Nick (Lisa), Dave (Julie), John (Suzanne), Mary Bush, and Chris (Vicki) Demuth; as well as four stepchildren, Steve Faber, Wayne (Molly) Mackereth, Kai (Kim) Mackereth, Bruce (Shelly) Mackereth; 16 grandchildren, 12 step grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 13 step great grandchildren; sisters, Jylan Flood and Mary Hunter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Virginia Schroer, Dudley, Barry; stepchildren, Diane Faber, David Mackereth and great grandson Levi Popp.

Nick loved his family and many friends as he enjoyed his journey through life. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a charity of your choice.