October 24, 2003 - November 16, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2024, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe, MN for Izabella “Bella” Leyendecker, age 21, who died November 16, 2024, in Peoria, Arizona. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

The visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, December 13th at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue on Saturday morning one hour prior to Mass at the church.

Bella, our little miracle, was born in Roscoe, MN to Todd and Tiffany (Spiczka) Leyendecker. She graduated from Paynesville High School in 2021. Bella moved to Arizona in 2023 where she worked for Goodwill.

Bella was passionate about reading and loved playing video games, solving puzzles, unlocking impossible locks, and giving her uncles grief. She enjoyed experimenting to concoct tomato soup, loved a perfectly grilled cheese, a rare steak, and ice cream treats at Roscoe baseball games.

Bella is survived by her parents, Todd (Mandy) Leyendecker and Tiffany (Marc) Leyendecker; siblings, Tristan, Madisyn, Caleb, Lydia, Eedan; grandparents, Gerry “grandpa girl” and LaRayne “grandma puddin’,” Spiczka, Bob and Lisa Leyendecker; great grandmother, Dorothy Leyendecker; godparents, Shannon Lindstrom and RJ Leyendecker; aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her aunts, Kimberly Leyendecker and Leslie Lemke; great grandparents, Don and Joanie Lemke, Leo Leyendecker, Al and Mickey Baum and John and Delphine Spiczka.

A celebration will be held in Arizona at a later date.