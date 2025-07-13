January 12, 1957 – July 10, 2025

Ivan was born January 12, 1957 in St. Cloud, MN to Felix & Donna (Kirmeier) Netter. From a young age, Ivan spent most of his days working for his dad at Netter Machine Shop where he grew his passion for solving problems and fixing all things. In 1975, Ivan graduated from Apollo High School in St. Cloud. After high school, he worked at Northern Wire before he and his brother-in-law Henry Ewers opened Engine Village in 1981, where they specialized in repairing motorcycles and small engines. After a few years, he opened and owned County Cycle, had a short stint at Vilo Lanes, and then spent many years with Schmidt Labs Optical in St. Cloud. He ended his career with his own successful company of 15+ years, NettMerc Machining and Engineer Consulting.

Ivan and Judy Schommer were married March 26, 1977 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph. They went on to build an amazing life together, raising 3 children and spending most of their time in St. Joseph. They have been blessed with 6 wonderful grandchildren.

Ivan was a man of many titles: The Godfather; The Man, the Myth, the Legend; Great One; Putski; Pyro Tech; Husband; Dad; Brother and his favorite, Grandpa. If you knew Ivan, you knew his love of family, friends, hard work, a good time and a cowboy hat. If he wasn’t working in his shop, fishing, hunting or being the life of the party, he was twirling his granddaughters dressed up in a tutu or sharing his great wealth of knowledge with his grandsons. No matter who you were, you would be greeted with a hug and a handshake and you never left without another.

“I Love You” was not a foreign phrase for Ivan. He truly loved everyone (and he made sure you knew it) and everyone loved him. You need help? Ivan was there. You need something built or rigged up? Ivan could do it. You need to celebrate someone? Ivan was the first to raise his glass with a big smiled “Nostrovia!”. His children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren idolized him. He truly was the ultimate role model. He lived life to the fullest and had the kindest heart that will forever be missed. Heaven is in for a good time.

Ivan is survived by his wife Judy. Children Terra (Ryan) Nothnagel, Tyler (Liz) Netter, and Brianna (Darrin) Myhre. Grandchildren Cailin, Avery, and Landon Nothnagel, Reagan Netter, Brecklyn and Kasen Myhre. Siblings Teri (Nancy Burton) Netter, Aaron (Leslie) Netter, Jaki (Al) Permut, Kathie (Henry) Ewers, Dion (Judy) Netter and Troy (Jan) Netter, sister-in-law Connie Netter as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was welcomed to heaven by his parents, Donna and Felix Netter, father and mother-in-law Bernie and Jean Schommer and his brother Eric Netter.

His life of adventure ended on July 10, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta with his beautiful wife and sister at his side. A celebration of his life will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16 at Westwood Community Church in St. Cloud.

A visitation will be held at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday and will continue after 12 noon on Wednesday at the church.

His celebration of life will continue after services at his favorite local watering hole, Sal’s in St. Joseph.

Ivan loved his country. We are asking that all of his loved ones to please dress in Ivan’s favorite attire — Red, White & Blue.

A special thank you to the staff and volunteers with Quiet Oaks and Melrose Hospital.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to Quiet Oaks Hospice.