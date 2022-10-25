It’s Looking Like A Nice Stretch of Weather for Halloween Weekend

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Near normal temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday before a warming trend brings back above normal temperatures for the rest of the month into early November.

Not summer-like temperatures like last weekend, but quite warm for late October.

Here in St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of the year is about 50 degrees, and the normal low is about 30 degrees.

Looking dry with only a slight chance for rain Thursday in western Minnesota.

So far this month we've only had .32 of an inch of rain in St. Cloud, which is nearly two inches below normal. For the fall months of September and October combined, we're more than two-and-a-half inches below normal.