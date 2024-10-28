Itasca County Woman Accused of Trying to Vote for Dead Mother

GRAND RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A woman from Itasca County is accused of trying to vote for her dead mother in the November election.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Danielle Miller of rural Nashwauk is charged with three felonies.

The Itasca County Auditor's Office says it received signed ballots from Miller and her mother, Rose Javorina, on October 7th, but Javorina died on August 31st before ballots could be filled out.

The criminal complaint says Miller admitted her mother was an avid Donald Trump supporter and wanted to vote for Trump in the November election.

The fraudulent ballot was flagged by election workers before it could be counted.