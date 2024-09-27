Isanti County Woman Hurt in Monticello Crash
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- An East-Central Minnesota woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her car Friday morning. It happened on Interstate 94 just after 6:00 a.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 20-year-old Jasmine Johnson of Grandy was eastbound when her car left the road into the center median and rolled.
Grandy was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Wright County Sheriff's Office, Monticello Fire, CentraCare Ambulance, and Lifelink Helicopter.
The patrol says Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
