Update: No Arrests Yet in Isanti County Murder Investigation
PRINCETON (WJON News) -- The Isanti County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate what they are calling a targeted murder.
The incident happened on Wednesday in the early morning in Spencer Brook Township just east of Princeton.
The Sheriff posted an update on the case on Monday. He says the investigation continues to progress positively as more evidence is discovered.
The Sheriff says there is no immediate danger to the public and that they are confident it was a targeted incident.
The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday deputies were called to a home in Spencer Brook Township.
When they arrived on scene they found a man's body inside a home. No other household members were hurt.
The victim's body has been taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. The man's name has not been released.
