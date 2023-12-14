Murder Investigation Underway East of Princeton

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a suspected murder just east of Princeton.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday deputies were called to a home in Spencer Brook Township.

When they arrived on scene they found a man's body inside a home. No other household members were hurt.

The preliminary investigation indicates this was a targeted incident and they say there is no immediate danger to the public.

The victim's body has been taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. The man's name has not been released.

The Sheriff's Office has not announced any arrests in the case.

