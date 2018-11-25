Isaac A. Schumann, 27, Sauk Rapids

February 22, 1991 - November 23, 2018

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Isaac A. Schumann, age 27, who passed away Friday, November 23, 2018. Pastor David Hinz will officiate and burial will be in Graham United Methodist Cemetery in Rice. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 28, 2018 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Isaac was born to Ivan and Marie (Legatt) Schumann on February 22, 1991 in St. Cloud. He worked as a sales coordinator for RDO Equipment Company in Sauk Rapids. Isaac was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids and a member of the Sauk Rapids Sportsman Club. He enjoyed spending time in the woods, hunting, fishing and four wheeling. Isaac was always active playing volleyball, softball, coaching youth football and umpiring. He had great patience and the ability to teach and guide. He was a good cook and liked to grill.

Isaac is survived by his fiancé, Jamie Machula of Sauk Rapids; parents, Ivan and Marie of Sauk Rapids; brother, Michael (Shanna) of Rice; niece and nephew, Stella “Button” and Henry of Rice; future in-laws, Joe and Jen Machula of Sauk Rapids; future brother-in-law, Jake Machula of Sauk Rapids; dog, Nike “Poopers”; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and teammates. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin and Mildred Schumann and August and Julianna Legatt. Isaac will be forever with us in our hearts.

The family asks that you wear your favorite team jersey to the visitation on Wednesday at the church.