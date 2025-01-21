Irving is a puppy.

He's a going to be a big boy someday. After all, he's a large mixed breed who will be over 44-pounds when fully grown.

But for now, Irving is just a good boy -- a puppy, just a couple months old.

A FAMILY AFFAIR

Irving came to the Tri-County Humane Society with litter mates as a transfer from another shelter facility.

Irving is a cutie with big white paws, brown "eyebrows" and a multi-colored muzzle. He's neutered and has soulful dark eyes.

Irving's just a puppy, so TCHS staff say he'd love to "have durable toys to chew on and keep him entertained."

TCHS says "patient and consistent training using treats is a good way to work on obedience cues."

IS IRVING A GOOD FIT FOR YOUR FAMILY?

"Slow and proper introductions to resident pets and children are always recommended when bringing a new animal into the home," says the TCHS.

If you'd like to meet Irving or his litter mates, they're at the Tri-County Humane Society at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. You can make an appointment at 320-252-0896.

The TCHS shelter is open Monday through Friday from Noon to 6 pm. Saturdays and Sundays they're open Noon to 5 pm.

If you'd like to put an "adoption hold" on Irving or any other animal at the TCHS, call 320-252-0896.

From the TCHS:

"An adoption hold reserves this animal for the customer for 24 hours after the animal is ready to be adopted. An adoption hold is nonrefundable and nontransferable. The adoption fee plus tax will still need to be paid in full. TCHS accepts multiple adoption holds, but it's always first come, first served. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, deworming, any medical procedures, and general care."