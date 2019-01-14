Irene R. Pierskalla, 85, St. Joseph

June 6, 1933 - January 12, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Irene R. Pierskalla age 85, of St. Joseph, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery in St. Joseph. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery in Willmar. Next to her husband Ray.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Irene passed away peacefully at St. Cloud Hospital in the early hours of January 12, 2019.

Irene was born Irene Roberta Stock on June 6, 1933 to Joseph and Johanna Stock of St. Joseph. She attended country grade school and then Cathedral High School, graduating on June 3, 1951 then worked for the St. Cloud Times for 6 years.

On June 2, 1956 she married Ray D. Pierskalla, and moved to Fargo, ND. During the years Ray was obtaining his Pharmacy license, Irene went to work for the IRS and then the Mobile Oil Company in Fargo. Daughter Mary Beth was born 2 weeks prior to Ray’s graduation. They later moved to Watkins where son Robert was born. The family moved to Wilmar in 1971, and lived there for 45 years. Irene and Ray enjoyed many good times with their family and friends over the years and treasured those memories.

After Ray died in 2009, Irene moved back home to St. Joseph.

Irene enjoyed playing the piano, knitting, playing cards, bird watching and loving and caring for her children and grandchildren, also her little dog “Holly”.

She is survived by her children, Mary Beth Pierskalla of Scarborough, Maine; Robert (Bob) Pierskalla of Paynesville; grandchildren Robert (Bobby) Pierskalla of Moorhead, Sarah Pierskalla of Willmar; Sisters: Marie (John) Krebsbach, Arlene (Arthur) Brinker, Doris (Jerry) Johnson. Brothers: Gilbert, Richard (Joyce) all of St. Joseph and Charles (Janice) of St. Cloud.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray, brothers Sylvan, Wilfred, Edgar, Leander and sisters; Joan Fuchs and Alice Lauer.