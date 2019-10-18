Irene G. Otte, 100, St. Cloud

August 18, 1919 - October 17, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Irene G. Otte, age 100, of St. Cloud who passed away at St. Benedicts Senior Community in St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Olson will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour nonativeprior to services on Tuesday at the church. Daughters of Isabella will pray at 4 p.m. and parish prayers will follow at 4:30 p.m.

Irene was born on August 18, 1919 to John and Mary (Friedericks) Nentl in Freeport. She married Herbert H. Otte on July 19, 1941 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Irene was an active member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church volunteering wherever needed. She was also a member of Daughters of Isabella for over 50 years and volunteered at St. Benedicts Senior Community. Irene liked entertaining family and friends, quilting, tending to her flower garden, fishing and making jams and jellies. Most of all, Irene loved her kids and grandchildren.

Irene is survived by her children, Daniel (Dolores) of Blaine, James (Diana) of Delano, Robert (Sharyn) of Weslaco, TX, Patsy (William) Christensen of Aitkin, William (Kimberly) Otte of Zimmerman; 19 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert on April 15, 1995; brother, Walter Nentl; sisters, Jeanette Fish and Trudy Lahr.