August 28, 1935 - June 25, 2025

Irene Delores Fenske, 89 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Wednesday, June 25 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls. A private family gathering will be held.

Irene Delores Wisnieski was born on August 28, 1935 in Swanville to the late Joseph and Martha (Sobiech) Wisnieski. She grew up in the Little Falls area with her siblings, Raymond, Richard, Sylvia, Eleanor, Lorraine, Bernadine and Adeline. Irene graduated from Little Falls High School with the class of 1953. She was united in marriage to Leonard D. Fenske on September 17, 1955 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN. The couple lived in the following communities throughout their marriage: Cushing, Randall, South St. Paul, Alexandria and Little Falls. Irene owned and operated Fenske Oil with her husband, Leonard from 1964 until 1996. Irene enjoyed gardening, fishing, watching all the Minnesota Sports teams, going to garage sales and was the "Queen" of auctions. She was the Best Darn Pfeffernuse cookie maker in the USA. She was a math whiz and although she didn't love to cook, she was a cook at the junior high for a few years. Irene loved the color green, roses, raisin pie, lobster and her trip to Alaska. She will be remembered as a Damn Good Grandma!!

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ronald (Cindy) Fenske of Little Falls, Mike (Carla) Fenske of Little Falls; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Hans VanSlooten) Fenske of St. Paul, Angelina (Chad Drown) Fenske of Golden Valley, Spencer (Alayna Kabanuk) Fenske of Vadnais Heights, Austin, (Fiancée, Courtney Ackerman) Fenske of Little Falls; great-grandchildren, Yuan Fenske, Yahsin Fenske and Beau Drown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard in 1991; siblings, Sylvia, Eleanor, Lorraine, Bernadine, Adeline, Raymond and Richard.