ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Two people were arrested after a chase shut down part of Interstate 94 on Monday.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says just after noon they were notified of a stolen vehicle that was currently at the Burgen rest stop, off I-94.

Deputies responded and attempted to stop the vehicle however the adult male driver, and adult female passenger fled westbound on I-94.

During the pursuit, other Law Enforcement Officers attempted to put down stop sticks but the driver was able to avoid them. A PIT maneuver was successful, causing the suspect vehicle to spin out. The suspect immediately put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated rapidly in an attempt to get away. Deputies were able to use their squads to pin the vehicle up against a guard rail.

Deputies gave verbal commands to the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle with their hands up. Deputies saw the man put on a heavy winter coat and other items of additional clothing. This is a common tactic to attempt to defeat less lethal tools used by Law Enforcement. After numerous attempts to get the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle without success, Pepperball munitions were deployed into the vehicle.

Both suspects exited without incident. The Driver was identified as Nicholas Sleen, and the passenger was identified as Allison Jacobs.