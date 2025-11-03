Benton County Crash on Highway 23 Sends Two to Hospital

MINDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Benton County this Monday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 23 and 47th Avenue Northeast just after 6:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 44-year-old Emily Miller of Foley was southbound on Highway 23 while 41-year-old Margaret Fleischhacker of Little Falls was on 47th Avenue NE.

The patrol says Fleischhacker was crossing the southbound lanes of Highway 23 when her car collided with Miller's SUV in the intersection.

Both women were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LOOK: The history behind all 63 national parks in the US The National Parks System manages 63 national parks. Stacker analyzed NPS info to compile the history and features of each. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII Stacker compiled research from news sites, wreckage databases, and local diving centers to provide context for a series of striking images of WWI and WWII shipwrecks. Gallery Credit: Elias Sorich