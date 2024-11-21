Infant Killed in Owatonna Crash During Snowstorm

UNDATED (WJON News) -- An infant is the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 35 during the snowstorm Wednesday morning in Owatonna.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dominic Hosteller of Owatonna lost control on the snow and ice, left the road, and rolled into the ditch. The report says a baby boy died in the crash and Hosteller and a four-year-old girl were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A second fatal crash was reported north of Fort Ripley. The Minnesota State Patrol says 31-year-old Stephen Moran of Brainerd was on Highway 371 when his pickup left the road and rolled in the median. He died in the crash that happened at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Through 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, State troopers responded to 577 crashes statewide on Wednesday and 66 vehicles going off the road.

There were 48 injuries in those crashes along with the two people who died.

There were 23 jackknifed semis as well.

More crashes are happening early Thursday morning and icy road conditions continue.

