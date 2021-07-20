Inez Smallwood, 100, Sauk Rapids

May 17, 1921 - July 18, 2021

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Inez Smallwood, age 100, who passed away Sunday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Pastor Keith Weise will officiate and burial will be at Chapel Hill Gardens Cemetery in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

Inez Smallwood was born in Herington, KS on May 17, 1921 to Reinhart and Elizabeth Beisel. Inez’ parents moved to Chicago, IL when she was four years old. She was number four in a family of five children (Harry, Sammy, Eddy, Inez, and Bernie). Inez married her husband Leonard Neal Smallwood on September 20, 1941. They were happily married for 62 loving years. Inez and Leonard were blessed with a son, Leonard Edward on October 8, 1943. Shortly after the birth of her son, Inez’ husband was sent to fight in World War II. Inez managed cafeterias for Salernos Restaurants and several other catering facilities. Inez and her husband retired in 1979 when they moved to a hobby farm in Lebanon, MO. She loved volunteering at the Springfield Hospital Gift Shop. She also enjoyed traveling the world on many boat cruises with her husband. She moved to Sauk Rapids to be closer to family in 2002. She loved spending time with family and friends and most recently celebrating her 100th birthday. She loved to shop, join clubs, and dine out.

She is survived by her son, Leonard E. Smallwood (Sue), Sauk Rapids, MN. Grandchildren: Rev. Sean Smallwood (Giselle), Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Lisa Webskowski (Gary), Carver, MN. Great grandchildren: Meghan, Shannon, Assumpta and Siobhan. Sister: Bernice Kling and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leonard N. Smallwood, and brothers Harry, Samuel and Edward Beisel. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.