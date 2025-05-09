St. Cloud PD Seeking Victims Of Serial Indecent Exposure Suspect
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police are looking for women who may have been victims of an indecent exposure incident.
Police are investigating multiple complaints regarding a man exposing himself to female victims in various areas of the city.
The complaints received so far range from June 2024 through May 2025.
During the incidents, the victim is typically outside walking, running, or standing, and the suspect gets their attention by waving the victim to their vehicle. The suspect then exposes himself in his vehicle.
St. Cloud Police have identified a person of interest and are looking for potential additional victims who may have been victimized by the same man.
Victims can report their incidents to the St. Cloud Police Response Team at 320-345-4356 or email Lauren.Weissner@ci.stcloud.mn.us.
