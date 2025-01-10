Imelda R. “Jackie” McCann, 85, Sartell

August 30, 1939 - December 31, 2024

attachment-Imelda McCann loading...

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Imelda R. “Jackie” McCann, age 85, of Sartell, who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at her home. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Burial of the urn will be in the St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery in Sartell.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Livestreaming of the Funeral Mass will be available via the St. Franics Xavier Catholic Church YouTube Channel: St Francis Xavier Church Sartell – YouTube.

Full obituary to follow.