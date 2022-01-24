Icy Roads Lead to Multiple Crashes in Le Sauk Township

LE SAUK TOWNSHIP -- No one was hurt in a series of crashes on Stearns County Road 1 Saturday morning.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the area by Heim's Mill at 9:45 a.m.

A car driven by 23-year-old Kaitlyn Johnson of Montrose spun out on the icy road and was struck by a van driven by 29-year-old Justin Gill of Sartell.

While officers were on the scene, two additional crashes occurred in the area and two others ended up in the ditch.

No one was hurt in any of the crashes and no citations were issued. The sheriff's office says the roads were extremely icy at the time.

